US shoppers walk along 5th Avenue on Black Friday in New York on November 25. The country added 263,000 jobs in November amid the surging rate increases by the Federal Reserve. With the American labour market still tight, risks to inflation remain high. Photo: Bloomberg
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

For markets in 2023, much hinges on how quickly inflation recedes

  • Inflation is cooling but remains above central banks’ targets, which suggests room for interest rates to rise further, putting pressure on markets amid a global slump
  • Equity markets will continue to struggle, but as we near the end of the tightening cycle, support for government bonds will grow

Sylvia Sheng
Sylvia Sheng

Updated: 11:05pm, 6 Jan, 2023

