For markets in 2023, much hinges on how quickly inflation recedes

US shoppers walk along 5th Avenue on Black Friday in New York on November 25. The country added 263,000 jobs in November amid the surging rate increases by the Federal Reserve. With the American labour market still tight, risks to inflation remain high. Photo: Bloomberg
US shoppers walk along 5th Avenue on Black Friday in New York on November 25. The country added 263,000 jobs in November amid the surging rate increases by the Federal Reserve. With the American labour market still tight, risks to inflation remain high. Photo: Bloomberg