A commuter checks her mobile phone in Srinagar, India, on July 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Kamala Thiagarajan
Opinion

Asia is rapidly digitalising – is its cybersecurity up to scratch?

  • As people, businesses and services in Asia increasingly operate online, regulatory frameworks to safeguard private data are proving inadequate
  • Discrepancies in levels of protection across the region also highlight the need for a more unified approach

Updated: 3:30am, 6 Jan, 2023

