China must brace itself for dark Covid winter this Lunar New Year

An elderly woman pushes a child on a scooter at a public park in Beijing on December 19. More than 50 per cent of all Chinese grandparents provide care for their grandchildren, compared with around 4 per cent of American grandparents who do. Photo: AP
