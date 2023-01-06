An elderly woman pushes a child on a scooter at a public park in Beijing on December 19. More than 50 per cent of all Chinese grandparents provide care for their grandchildren, compared with around 4 per cent of American grandparents who do. Photo: AP
Nancy Qian
Opinion

China must brace itself for dark Covid winter this Lunar New Year

  • As most developed economies learned years ago, reducing Covid-19 infection rates in high-risk populations takes self-distancing and other proactive measures
  • Such precautions are not an option for too many Chinese households, though, given the elderly’s role in child care and the state of health care in rural China

Updated: 4:42pm, 6 Jan, 2023

