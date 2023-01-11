Patients lie on beds in the emergency department of a hospital amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai on January 5. Reuters
Patients lie on beds in the emergency department of a hospital amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai on January 5. Reuters
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

As zero-Covid ends abruptly, China’s economy is living its darkest hours before the dawn

  • What was assumed to be a gradual reopening has turned into a sprint to the exit. This means deeper near-term disruptions but the rebound is also likely to be more vigorous

Aidan Yao
Aidan Yao

Updated: 12:30pm, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Patients lie on beds in the emergency department of a hospital amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai on January 5. Reuters
Patients lie on beds in the emergency department of a hospital amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai on January 5. Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE