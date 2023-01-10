People walk past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
People walk past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China economy
Comment /  Opinion

China needs to regain trust in capital to get its economy growing again

  • The shift from ideology to pragmatism in economic management by Deng Xiaoping unleashed a boom in private entrepreneurship in China
  • However, the confidence that Chinese private entrepreneurs had in Beijing to protect their interests has somewhat weakened in the past decade

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
People walk past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE