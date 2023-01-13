Last Sunday, veteran emerging-market investors got a painful reminder of the risks of deploying capital in developing economies during the tumultuous 1980s and 1990s. In Brazil, thousands of radical supporters of the far-right former president stormed the nation’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace, claiming – without evidence – that October’s election was rigged and calling on the army to stage a coup to remove the new head of state, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Yet, while the rampage was the most serious attack on Brazilian democracy since the end of military rule in 1985, it bore striking similarities to the shameful storming of the United States Capitol by followers of former president Donald Trump just two years ago. Gone are the days when political risk was the preserve of vulnerable emerging markets. Since the 2008 financial crash, it is developed economies that have delivered the biggest political shocks, exacerbated by the underpricing of risks in countries that were long viewed as stable and predictable. The euro-zone debt crisis , Britain’s decision to vote to leave the European Union and the election of Trump blindsided investors and changed market perceptions of risk. However, the most dangerous political threat in advanced economies over the past decade has always receded at the eleventh hour, breeding complacency among investors. This time, though, the danger is more acute. The recurring drama over the lifting of the US’ debt ceiling – a legal quirk involving a cap Congress sets on the amount the federal government can borrow, ultimately requiring legislative approval to raise or suspend the ceiling to avert a default on the nation’s debt obligations – was damaging enough when extremists in the Republican Party held less sway than they do today. Yet, as last week’s 15 rounds of voting in the House of Representatives to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker showed, the zealotry and recklessness within the ranks of the Republican Party are much stronger than in 2011, when Standard & Poor’s stripped the US of its AAA credit rating after the Republicans’ brinkmanship brought the country to the brink of default. John Normand, an investment strategist, noted in an article posted on LinkedIn on January 8 that “the US is a serial manufacturer of debt ceiling drama, because it is the only major economy that legislatively separates budget authorisation from borrowing authorisation”. Republicans’ wafer-thin majority in the House has increased the clout of the “Freedom Caucus”, the group of about 50 far-right Republicans who humiliated McCarthy and forced him to make major concessions in exchange for their votes to secure the speakership. These included a provision allowing a single lawmaker to force a vote to remove him at any time and rules intended to constrain federal spending. When the debt ceiling expires sometime this summer, the mother of all battles over raising the US borrowing limit is likely to erupt. Given the damage wrought in the past by brinkmanship alone, and the greater scope for miscalculation this time due to the hardball tactics of the Freedom Caucus, it is now more conceivable that the US could miss an interest payment on its debt, falling into technical default. If this were to happen, the financial fallout – both in the US and around the world – would be calamitous, revealing the extent to which the US’ deeply polarised and dysfunctional political system can harm the global economy and markets. While the risk of a US default is still very low, investors can no longer afford to dismiss political risks in supposedly mature and safe markets. Although the increasing likelihood of a US default would ironically benefit the dollar and Treasury bonds, whose safe haven attributes would become more pronounced, it would accentuate the shift in risk perceptions over the past 15 years, with many emerging markets enjoying stronger credit ratings and economic fundamentals than some developed economies. Indeed, the more severe political risks in the US come at a time when there is more optimism about emerging markets, partly because of China’s unexpectedly rapid reopening but also because of concerns about excessive monetary tightening in advanced economies, particularly the US . Emerging market stocks are up 20 per cent since the end of October, compared with a 5 per cent gain for developed market equities. Beijing’s decision to abandon its economically damaging “zero-Covid” policy and instead focus on boosting growth has done wonders for China’s image – and the broader emerging market asset class – on Wall Street despite concerns about the country’s undervaccinated elderly population and its ill-prepared healthcare system . How China can prevent a Lunar New Year Covid-19 surge among rural elderly While a lot has to go right for the shift in sentiment towards developing economies to persist this year – Chinese consumer spending has to go into overdrive, global inflation needs to fall sharply, and the world must be spared further geopolitical shocks – emerging markets are looking more attractive. A US debt default would have catastrophic consequences for the whole world, which is why it is unlikely to happen. Yet, it is one of the biggest underappreciated risks in global markets. That the danger comes from an advanced economy, where political risks continue to be underpriced, is all the more troubling. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory