India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the gavel as Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo hands over the chair at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 16. India is leading the intellectual charge in formulating views from a Global South reluctant to take sides. Photo: AP
Andrew Sheng
Opinion

Amid recession, climate change and bickering leaders, how best to face our grim future aboard Spaceship Earth?

  • While the world’s first-class passengers are quarrelling with the business-class travellers, those stuck in the overcrowded economy class are worried about a crash
  • We may not be able to knock sense into the privileged classes, but at least we can contribute locally to improve life for our families and communities

Updated: 12:30pm, 13 Jan, 2023

