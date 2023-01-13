India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the gavel as Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo hands over the chair at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 16. India is leading the intellectual charge in formulating views from a Global South reluctant to take sides. Photo: AP
