Maasai children run past a zebra that local residents said died due to drought, as they graze their cattle at Ilangeruani village, near Lake Magadi, in Kenya, on November 9. Kenyan authorities said the drought had killed hundreds of zebras among several other species in nine months. Photo: AP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Efforts to combat climate change and biodiversity loss are inseparable as new mass extinction looms

  • How is it possible to separate the climate crisis from concerns over widespread habitat loss, species dying out and other aspects of biodiversity?
  • Our behaviour as a species could end up exterminating us rather than driving the rest of the natural world to mortal danger

Updated: 12:30am, 16 Jan, 2023

