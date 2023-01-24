Cooling towers are seen on January 23 at Drax Power Station, near Selby, UK, where coal-fired units 5 and 6 have been put on standby to generate electricity supplies during a cold snap. Global consumption of coal hit a record high in 2022 despite the recognised need to shift away from fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg
