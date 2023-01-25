The flags of South Africa, China, India, Russia and Brazil, the five members of BRICS. China, India, Brazil and South Africa are among the nations that have resisted giving up their own interests to punish Russia following the Ukraine war. Photo: Shutterstock
The flags of South Africa, China, India, Russia and Brazil, the five members of BRICS. China, India, Brazil and South Africa are among the nations that have resisted giving up their own interests to punish Russia following the Ukraine war. Photo: Shutterstock