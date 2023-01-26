A lion dance is performed in the streets of Chinatown for the Chinese Lunar New Year in London on January 21. Photo: Reuters
A lion dance is performed in the streets of Chinatown for the Chinese Lunar New Year in London on January 21. Photo: Reuters
Yue Parkinson
Opinion

Opinion

Yue Parkinson

Debate over Chinese New Year versus Lunar New Year rooted in misplaced patriotism

  • Chinese critics of the British Museum’s decision to title its event a celebration of Korean Lunar New Year were keen to defend their country’s culture, but probably left a bad impression
  • The episode highlights how first-generation Chinese immigrants to the UK may struggle to find their footing amid strained Sino-British relations

Yue Parkinson
Yue Parkinson

Updated: 3:30am, 26 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A lion dance is performed in the streets of Chinatown for the Chinese Lunar New Year in London on January 21. Photo: Reuters
A lion dance is performed in the streets of Chinatown for the Chinese Lunar New Year in London on January 21. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE