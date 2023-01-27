China must solve its population crisis, but not by government diktat

A man pushes a child riding on a suitcase at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing on January 18. A population that has crested and is slowly shrinking will pose new challenges for China’s leaders, ranging from encouraging young people to start families to persuading seniors to stay in the workforce longer and parents to allow their children to join the military. Photo: AP
A man pushes a child riding on a suitcase at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing on January 18. A population that has crested and is slowly shrinking will pose new challenges for China’s leaders, ranging from encouraging young people to start families to persuading seniors to stay in the workforce longer and parents to allow their children to join the military. Photo: AP