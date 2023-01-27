A man pushes a child riding on a suitcase at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing on January 18. A population that has crested and is slowly shrinking will pose new challenges for China’s leaders, ranging from encouraging young people to start families to persuading seniors to stay in the workforce longer and parents to allow their children to join the military. Photo: AP
Lijia Zhang
Opinion

Opinion

China must solve its population crisis, but not by government diktat

  • Simply raising the number of children a couple is allowed to have will not change the fact many young Chinese don’t want to have children, and policies that seek to encourage birth must rely on persuasion, not force

Updated: 3:30am, 27 Jan, 2023

