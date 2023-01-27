I also recall the 2017 statement by scientists from around the world, warning humanity that we are jeopardising our future by not recognising “continued rapid population growth as a primary driver behind many ecological and even societal threats”.

Second is that a reported fall of 850,000 is little more than a rounding error for a population of more than 1.4 billion. This is not just a quibble – highly respected academics such as Yi Fuxian at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have for years been arguing that China’s population is in fact closer to 1.28 billion people than 1.4 billion.

02:14 Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

Whether Yi or China’s statisticians are right, a discrepancy of 120 million people makes the reported 2022 fall immaterial.

Advertisement

This is more so in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, where the frustrating opacity over China’s death toll suggests the true number could be 500,000 or even 5 million. The brutal truth in the wake of a global pandemic that took anywhere between 5 million and 15 million lives worldwide is that this is not a good time to discern meaningful long-term population trends.

Putting aside the pedantry, it has been clear for more than two decades that China’s birth rate was falling and that more Chinese were living healthily into old age. That is a certain formula for demographic challenges as a declining working population is pressured to support a progressively larger dependent population.

As the University of Hong Kong’s Paul Yip wrote earlier this week, China now boasts about 280 million people older than 60. All these have to be supported by a working population that is shrinking rather than expanding. For those who just recently bumped into China’s “demographic crisis”, it is naive to think China’s leadership is doing nothing to address it.

It was in 1992 that Acer founder Stan Shih first drew his “smiling curve” showing how a rather small group working at the two ends of the value chain – conception and design at one end, marketing and branding at the other – command much higher earnings than the huge numbers of jobs in the middle involved in brute assembly and manufacturing.

An employee works on a production line manufacturing cold medicine at a workshop at the Youcare Pharmaceutical Group in Beijing on January 10. China’s leaders recognise the need to raise productivity and shift to higher value-added work in the country. Photo: Reuters

China’s leaders did not take long after that to realise that the demographic challenge needed a shift to improved productivity, higher value-added work and a higher-skilled, better-paid workforce. Investment in the education sector has been massive. In 2000, just 8 per cent of school-leavers went on into tertiary education. By 2021, this had risen to 64 per cent.

Advertisement

Year by year, Beijing has pushed companies to raise minimum wages, forcing immiserating lumpen assembly out of China and into poorer economies in the region. It has pressured companies to capture higher value-added roles in the manufacturing value chain.

The same imperative has driven widespread robotisation of assembly lines – not an intuitive move in an economy that has historically been presumed to provide a bottomless pool of low-skill, low-pay workers. Other measures aimed at tackling the “demographic crisis” include urbanisation – drawing more people into the high-skilled workforce.

It is likely to also soon include a rise in the official retirement age, which currently sits at 60 for men and 55 for female officer workers and 50 for female blue-collar workers.

Advertisement

Investment in improved healthcare will aim to improve health in old age, enabling people to work long after the official pensionable age has been passed.

Women, unlikely to respond to official calls for them to have more children, are also likely to play a larger role in the workforce.

As Yuan Yang wrote in the Financial Times recently: “In a post-agrarian China, one no longer needs to have children in order to have hands for the harvest. Financial risk-pooling through a national pension fund reduces the need to see children as old-age investments. Instead, perhaps we can see them as children. Maybe we can see women as humans rather than incubators of future workers.”

Advertisement

It is naive and misleading to look at crude population or GDP growth numbers to indicate any economy’s future. Quality growth, raised productivity and investment in education to ensure high-income, high-value-added skills will be key.

Meanwhile, warnings of China’s death by demography will remain an exaggeration.