Illustration: Craig Stephens
Stuart P.M. Mackintosh
Opinion

China must look beyond short-term recovery to focus on its long-term economic transformation

  • China’s economy is entering a new phase of slower growth and policymakers need to respond
  • Officials must reaffirm their support for private enterprise, while doubling down on green investments to encourage sustainable and high-quality growth

Updated: 1:57am, 28 Jan, 2023

