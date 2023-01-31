German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks next to a Leopard 2 battle tank of the German armed forces while visiting troops at a military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on October 17, 2022. Germany on January 25 approved the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, after weeks of pressure from Kyiv and many allies. Photo: AFP
Thomas O. Falk
Opinion

Germany’s U-turn on tanks comes just in time for Ukraine, but much too late for Nato allies

  • Germany’s leader Olaf Scholz has long resisted calls for the country to provide Ukraine with more military support, citing the risk of escalation
  • An about-face was inevitable given the hollowness of this excuse, but the delay has hurt Scholz’s leadership and Germany’s reputation

Updated: 3:30am, 31 Jan, 2023

