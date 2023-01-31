German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks next to a Leopard 2 battle tank of the German armed forces while visiting troops at a military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on October 17, 2022. Germany on January 25 approved the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, after weeks of pressure from Kyiv and many allies. Photo: AFP
