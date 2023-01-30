Crowds turn out to watch the Lunar New Year horse race at the Sha Tin racecourse on January 24. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crowds turn out to watch the Lunar New Year horse race at the Sha Tin racecourse on January 24. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Opinion

Macroscope by Francis Neoton Cheung

Hong Kong wants to raise cash but taxing Jockey Club isn’t the right way

  • The club is already Hong Kong’s largest taxpayer and one of Asia’s top donors, with charity contributions outpacing growth during the pandemic
  • With higher taxes likely to eat into competitiveness and revenue, calls to raise betting duties will do little beyond earning politicians brownie points

Francis Neoton Cheung

Updated: 4:15pm, 30 Jan, 2023

