Daryl Ng
Buzz around China’s reopening underscores its importance to global economy

  • Beijing’s vow to prioritise growth and global connections is the confidence boost the world needs
  • As a major source of trade and investment, and with an ever-growing circle of friends and partners, the significance of China’s return cannot be overstated

Daryl Ng

Updated: 8:15am, 31 Jan, 2023

