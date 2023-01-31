No coal comeback: Europe’s renewable energy transition is in hyperdrive

An engineer installs a solar panel on the roof of a home in Barcelona, Spain, on September 7. Spain and other Mediterranean countries generated record amounts of power from wind and solar farms, underscoring the potential for renewables to replace expensive fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg
