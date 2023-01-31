An engineer installs a solar panel on the roof of a home in Barcelona, Spain, on September 7. Spain and other Mediterranean countries generated record amounts of power from wind and solar farms, underscoring the potential for renewables to replace expensive fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg
An engineer installs a solar panel on the roof of a home in Barcelona, Spain, on September 7. Spain and other Mediterranean countries generated record amounts of power from wind and solar farms, underscoring the potential for renewables to replace expensive fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg
Dave Jones
Opinion

Opinion

Dave Jones

No coal comeback: Europe’s renewable energy transition is in hyperdrive

  • Europe’s coal- and gas-buying frenzy has abated as renewable energy output hit a record high last year with new policies in place
  • The EU’s fossil fuel power could plummet by 20 per cent this year, double the previous record fall in 2020

Dave Jones
Dave Jones

Updated: 10:00pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An engineer installs a solar panel on the roof of a home in Barcelona, Spain, on September 7. Spain and other Mediterranean countries generated record amounts of power from wind and solar farms, underscoring the potential for renewables to replace expensive fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg
An engineer installs a solar panel on the roof of a home in Barcelona, Spain, on September 7. Spain and other Mediterranean countries generated record amounts of power from wind and solar farms, underscoring the potential for renewables to replace expensive fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE