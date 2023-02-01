US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a visit to Mwalumina village in Zambia on January 24. Calls for greater debt relief and refinancing for developing countries such as Zambia have been hampered by geopolitical tensions and a lack of transparency. Photo: Reuters
