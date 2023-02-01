US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a visit to Mwalumina village in Zambia on January 24. Calls for greater debt relief and refinancing for developing countries such as Zambia have been hampered by geopolitical tensions and a lack of transparency. Photo: Reuters
James David Spellman
Opinion

The View by James David Spellman

Lenders must look beyond China narrative to fix developing world’s debt crisis

  • By any measure, the debt crisis of developing economies and emerging markets is enormous, unsustainable and escalating even looking past geopolitical tensions
  • More incentives are needed to get reluctant creditors to deepen their commitments while improving capacity and decision-making in debtor nations

Updated: 4:30pm, 1 Feb, 2023

