Dozens of volunteers look for plastic beads on a beach in Pornic, in western France, on January 21, after a large quantity of the beads washed ashore, polluting beaches. If we can focus on cleaning up our environment, we will automatically reduce the human influences on global warming. Photo: AFP
Dozens of volunteers look for plastic beads on a beach in Pornic, in western France, on January 21, after a large quantity of the beads washed ashore, polluting beaches. If we can focus on cleaning up our environment, we will automatically reduce the human influences on global warming. Photo: AFP