US Air Force B-1B bombers (centre), F-22 fighter jets and South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets (bottom) fly over South Korea during a joint air drill on January 1. On February 2, North Korea threatened the “toughest reaction” to the US’ expanding joint military exercises with South Korea to counter the North’s growing nuclear weapons ambitions, claiming that the allies were pushing tensions to an “extreme red line”. Photo: South Korean Defence Ministry via AP
Gabriela Bernal
Opinion

South Korea must reach for diplomacy, not nuclear arms, to defuse tensions with the North

  • Yoon government’s hawkish stance is raising inter-Korea tensions as more South Koreans grow in favour of nuclear arms
  • But this could lead to arms proliferation in the region and growing risk of conflict – when a return to diplomacy is needed instead

Updated: 4:24am, 4 Feb, 2023

