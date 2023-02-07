A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, New York, on January 5. New York City school officials have started to block the impressive but controversial writing tool that can generate paragraphs of human-like text. Photo: AP
A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, New York, on January 5. New York City school officials have started to block the impressive but controversial writing tool that can generate paragraphs of human-like text. Photo: AP
Adam Au
Opinion

Opinion

Adam Au

Inevitable rise of ChatGPT and other AI tools must be managed rather than resisted

  • Teachers fear the end of mainstream teaching with the advent of AI tools that can spit out instant essays, displacing our ability to think, create and collaborate
  • But a ban is not the answer, instead students must be taught to analyse and challenge received wisdom, to wield the power of technology and sidestep the limitations

Adam Au
Adam Au

Updated: 1:00am, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, New York, on January 5. New York City school officials have started to block the impressive but controversial writing tool that can generate paragraphs of human-like text. Photo: AP
A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, New York, on January 5. New York City school officials have started to block the impressive but controversial writing tool that can generate paragraphs of human-like text. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE