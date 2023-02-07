Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Karman Lucero
Opinion

Opinion

Karman Lucero

For China’s officials, leaving zero-Covid behind is far harder than enforcing it

  • The policy, while damaging, came with clear metrics that allowed local government officials to demonstrate their compliance
  • The new mandate to simply let people get on with their lives leaves officials with no way to show success other than by downplaying the resulting rise in infections

Karman Lucero
Karman Lucero

Updated: 8:15am, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE