The Independent Commission Against Corruption’s regional office in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. The existence of an anti-corruption agency with real teeth has helped Hong Kong score well, but as a place driven by money, the city must protect its financial centre from being tarnished by the laundering of kleptocrats’ ill-gotten gains. Photo: Jelly Tse
The Independent Commission Against Corruption’s regional office in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. The existence of an anti-corruption agency with real teeth has helped Hong Kong score well, but as a place driven by money, the city must protect its financial centre from being tarnished by the laundering of kleptocrats’ ill-gotten gains. Photo: Jelly Tse
Dan Hough
Opinion

Opinion

Dan Hough

Corruption Perceptions Index: Don’t read too much into the scores for mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

  • Despite Covid-19 upheavals, their performances appear to have held up. But the index is only useful in picking out broader trends, and more can be done to fight corruption

Dan Hough
Dan Hough

Updated: 3:30am, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Independent Commission Against Corruption’s regional office in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. The existence of an anti-corruption agency with real teeth has helped Hong Kong score well, but as a place driven by money, the city must protect its financial centre from being tarnished by the laundering of kleptocrats’ ill-gotten gains. Photo: Jelly Tse
The Independent Commission Against Corruption’s regional office in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. The existence of an anti-corruption agency with real teeth has helped Hong Kong score well, but as a place driven by money, the city must protect its financial centre from being tarnished by the laundering of kleptocrats’ ill-gotten gains. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE