Customers browse racks of clothing at a discount shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on May 7, 2022. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

US must increase its own productivity to reduce its trade deficit with China

  • The US economy relies heavily on consumer spending, a growth model that naturally benefits China when so many of the things that Americans buy are made there
  • Instead of blaming this situation on China, the US must shift its own focus from propping up consumers to supporting productivity-driven growth

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Feb, 2023

