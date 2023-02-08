Shoppers in the Guanqian Street shopping area in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, on January 25. China’s Lunar New Year travel and box office figures showed promising returns, adding to evidence that the country’s economic recovery could be around for the long haul. Photo: Bloomberg
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Never mind the dip, China’s reopening-driven stock market rally is the real deal

  • A pause for profit-taking after weeks of gains is not surprising, and the underpinnings of China’s equity market are solid enough to support further recovery
  • Markets might need confirmation of a genuine earnings recovery to continue the ascent, so investors should continue to monitor markets closely

Updated: 3:45pm, 8 Feb, 2023

