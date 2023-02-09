Young people pose for a selfie on the Bund promenade in Shanghai on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Young people pose for a selfie on the Bund promenade in Shanghai on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Euhwa Tran
Opinion

Opinion

Euhwa Tran

US-China tensions may be rising, but among Gen Z, the two countries have never been more aligned

  • Sharing similar digital cultures and unprecedented access to information, the post-95 generation in the US and China have far more in common than their parents
  • Young people from both countries also share an awareness of the crisis-prone times they live in, with many anxious about the future or eager for social change

Euhwa Tran
Euhwa Tran

Updated: 1:00am, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Young people pose for a selfie on the Bund promenade in Shanghai on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Young people pose for a selfie on the Bund promenade in Shanghai on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE