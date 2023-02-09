Men work at a construction site of a block of flats in Beijing on July 15, 2022. In the end, the pain from Beijing’s deleveraging campaign to break away from the debt-driven model in the property sector proved too much for China’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Men work at a construction site of a block of flats in Beijing on July 15, 2022. In the end, the pain from Beijing’s deleveraging campaign to break away from the debt-driven model in the property sector proved too much for China’s economy. Photo: Reuters