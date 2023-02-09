Men work at a construction site of a block of flats in Beijing on July 15, 2022. In the end, the pain from Beijing’s deleveraging campaign to break away from the debt-driven model in the property sector proved too much for China’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Men work at a construction site of a block of flats in Beijing on July 15, 2022. In the end, the pain from Beijing’s deleveraging campaign to break away from the debt-driven model in the property sector proved too much for China’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Shang Wen
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Shang Wen and Earl Carr

China’s debt bubbles and property-sector fatigue are driving risk of economic failure

  • China’s ailing property sector is dependent on surging amounts of debt that are unsustainable
  • With over 40 per cent of local government bonds maturing in the next five years, authorities face a debt squeeze which, even if overcome, will recur without serious reform

Shang WenEarl Carr
Shang Wen and Earl Carr

Updated: 3:45pm, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Men work at a construction site of a block of flats in Beijing on July 15, 2022. In the end, the pain from Beijing’s deleveraging campaign to break away from the debt-driven model in the property sector proved too much for China’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Men work at a construction site of a block of flats in Beijing on July 15, 2022. In the end, the pain from Beijing’s deleveraging campaign to break away from the debt-driven model in the property sector proved too much for China’s economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE