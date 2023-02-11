The UAE Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, speaks to the US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, at the opening session of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, in Abu Dhabi on January 14. Al-Jaber is president of this year’s COP28 climate talks. Photo: AFP
The UAE Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, speaks to the US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, at the opening session of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, in Abu Dhabi on January 14. Al-Jaber is president of this year’s COP28 climate talks. Photo: AFP
Rizwan Basir
Opinion

Opinion

Rizwan Basir

COP28: ostracising Big Oil and polluters won’t deliver action on climate change

  • Excluding the oil industry from climate summits would only free polluters from responsibility, accountability and exposure to opposing views
  • Instead, vulnerable nations should seize the opportunity to disrupt the fossil-fuel status quo at source

Rizwan Basir
Rizwan Basir

Updated: 3:30pm, 11 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The UAE Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, speaks to the US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, at the opening session of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, in Abu Dhabi on January 14. Al-Jaber is president of this year’s COP28 climate talks. Photo: AFP
The UAE Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, speaks to the US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, at the opening session of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, in Abu Dhabi on January 14. Al-Jaber is president of this year’s COP28 climate talks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE