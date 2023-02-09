An electronic stock board shows Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on January 24 in Tokyo. In just a few months, the market narrative has shifted from one of rising inflation and collapsing growth to one of declining inflation and improving growth. Photo: AP
An electronic stock board shows Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on January 24 in Tokyo. In just a few months, the market narrative has shifted from one of rising inflation and collapsing growth to one of declining inflation and improving growth. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Forget ‘soft landing’: Global market rally is sowing the seeds of its own destruction

  • The current surge in market sentiment is driven by conflicting and irreconcilable forces – an improving outlook will spur inflation, which will lead central banks to raise, rather than lower, interest rates

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 11:02pm, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic stock board shows Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on January 24 in Tokyo. In just a few months, the market narrative has shifted from one of rising inflation and collapsing growth to one of declining inflation and improving growth. Photo: AP
An electronic stock board shows Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on January 24 in Tokyo. In just a few months, the market narrative has shifted from one of rising inflation and collapsing growth to one of declining inflation and improving growth. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE