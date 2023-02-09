An electronic stock board shows Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on January 24 in Tokyo. In just a few months, the market narrative has shifted from one of rising inflation and collapsing growth to one of declining inflation and improving growth. Photo: AP
