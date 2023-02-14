“The Philippines shall continue to be a friend to all, and an enemy of none,” declared Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr at the UN General Assembly last September. Since then, he has repeatedly underscored his commitment to an “independent” foreign policy, prioritising national interest through optimal relations with all major powers. Marcos has reached out to both the East and West, taking foreign eight trips in barely seven months in power, visiting major capitals from Brussels to Beijing. At the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, he rejected the “Cold War type of scenario where you have to choose one side or the other”, saying “we are determined to stay away from that”. Despite this, the Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to strategically located bases under their Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). The decision, announced during US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Manila this month, caught many by surprise, political allies and fierce critics alike. It was Marcos’ most consequential decision yet, with major geopolitical implications, since it placed the nation at the centre of Washington’s “integrated deterrence” strategy against China. Still, the Philippines can maintain relatively stable relations with Beijing if it calibrates the parameters of its military ties with the West. Much will also depend on the trajectory of maritime disputes in the South China Sea and the realisation of China’s infrastructure investment plans in the Philippines. Marcos’ seeming about-face has sparked a debate on the true nature of his foreign policy. Some welcomed his decision as a correction of the anti-Western orientation of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who not only refused to fully implement the EDCA but also threatened to end the defence alliance with the US. Others wonder about the influence of the country’s defence establishment and strategic elite, most notably the US-trained armed forces, influential business groups seeking expanded investment ties with the West, and ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez , who also happens to be Marcos’ cousin. Some also wonder about the strategic acumen of the Filipino president, who has a limited background in foreign policy. During the election, Marcos openly backed Duterte’s Beijing-friendly stance – he rarely mentioned the alliance with the US and emphasised the importance of warm diplomatic relations with China. By all indications, Marcos has had a change of heart since coming into office. On one hand, he is likely to have been heartened by the Biden administration’s charm offensive. US President Joe Biden was reportedly the first foreign leader to congratulate him on his election victory. Soon after, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Manila and reassured the new president of his diplomatic immunity, with cases pending against the Marcos family due to allegations of widespread corruption and human rights abuses during Philippine martial law imposed from 1972 to 1986. Then, over several months, top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice-President Kamala Harris , visited Manila. This followed face-to-face meetings with Biden during Marcos Jnr’s first months in office. Meanwhile, Marcos’ two-day state visit to Beijing last month fell short of addressing major fault lines in bilateral relations. Despite large investment pledges and the announcement of a road map for long-term cooperation, there was no clarity on China’s largely unfulfilled infrastructure investment pledges in the Philippines. Nor was there any concrete breakthrough on the maritime disputes in the South China Sea . But nothing is set in stone as far as Marcos’ foreign policy is concerned, due to three interrelated reasons. First, the Philippines can constantly recalibrate its defence relations with the US to avoid fully provoking China. Under the EDCA, the Philippines has granted US troops rotational access, including pre-positioning of weapons systems, to as many as nine bases, including the Basa and Bautista airbases facing the South China Sea and possibly “undisclosed” bases in the north of the country, which faces Taiwan. As host, the Philippines has the prerogative to decide the type and frequency of joint military exercises close to the South China Sea and Taiwan. It can also determine the depth and size of American military access to key bases. It is unclear whether the Philippines has or will ever grant US forces access to prized northern bases in the Mavulis and Fuga islands, which are extremely close to Taiwan’s southern shores. Moreover, Marcos can’t afford to fully alienate China without provoking a backlash from important allies at home, most especially the powerful Dutertes. Vice-President Sara Duterte, instrumental in Marcos’ presidential victory, has emphasised the importance of warm relations with Beijing, even delivering a message in Mandarin to the Chinese leadership last year. Her father, the former president, has also threatened to challenge the incumbent in the event of major policy differences, thus preparing his allies ahead of a potential showdown with the ruling party in the 2025 midterm elections. But the most important factor is China’s response to Marcos’ EDCA decision over the coming months and years. So far, China’s foreign ministry has warned against any move that would “escalate tensions in the region and endanger peace and stability in the region”. Beyond tough rhetoric, what really matters is whether China is determined to negotiate concrete agreements to resolve maritime disputes with the Philippines in the South China Sea and implement large-scale infrastructure investment projects in the country. By offering tangible carrots, Beijing can encourage Marcos and his administration to calibrate the parameters of its alliance with the US to maintain optimal relations with both superpowers. Richard Heydarian is a Manila-based academic and author of “Asia’s New Battlefield: US, China and the Struggle for Western Pacific” and the forthcoming “Duterte’s Rise”