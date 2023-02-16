Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Peter T. C. Chang
Opinion

Opinion

Peter T. C. Chang

As China invests in developing Islamic economies, it must steer clear of sensitive identity politics

  • China’s investments and cultural push risk upsetting socioeconomic fragilities, as seen in Malaysia’s ‘green wave’
  • To avoid this, Beijing must keep its projects corruption-free, promote equitable growth and learn from Islamic culture, starting with its Muslim minority at home

Peter T. C. Chang
Peter T. C. Chang

Updated: 1:47am, 16 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE