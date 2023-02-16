Short seller Hindenburg Research recently published a scathing report on India’s Adani Group, posing 88 questions for the conglomerate to answer. Soon after, the stock prices of all the Adani companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange crashed , dragging down the share prices of several nationalised financial institutions – and sparking fears of a banking-sector collapse. Adani withdrew its share sale and subsequently, Credit Suisse and Citibank stopped accepting Adani company securities as collateral for margin loans. While these concerns made headlines and were the topic of debate on prime-time television networks, several geopolitical and geoeconomic undercurrents have largely been neglected. For a start, in response to the accusations of fraud and stock manipulation, CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh dismissed them during an interview as an attack on Adani and notably, on India. With an Indian flag in the background, there was no shortage of props to whip up nationalistic fervour among Adani supporters. Based on Hindenburg’s shorting record and reports, the firm’s short position on Adani seems to be based on its business analysis and not a larger conspiracy. But that does not negate the impact of Adani’s setback on India, especially the country’s geopolitical and geoeconomic ambitions in South Asia, the Middle East and the broader Indo-Pacific. The Indian government has drawn in its indigenous conglomerates with generous subsidies, through production-linked incentive schemes among others, to aid the rapid national transition towards renewable energy, while simultaneously reducing dependence on China for the raw materials that go into them. Adani is one of those indigenous conglomerates that have capitalised on the macroeconomic policy incentives to get into industries such as solar panel manufacturing, and the production of solar energy and green hydrogen. Chairman Gautam Adani has emphasised that his conglomerate was marshalling investments of over US$70 billion for the renewable energy transition. Moreover, Adani’s infrastructure companies have been instrumental in the Modi government’s plans for power generation, airports and shipping ports, all part of the Sagarmala initiative to leverage India’s coasts for logistics and trade. From edible oil to ports, the conglomerate’s phenomenal rise over the last decade has raised questions. Commentators have suggested Adani’s connection with the prime minister may have something to do with his meteoric rise. While there has been no hard evidence to suggest that Narendra Modi is solely responsible for Adani Group’s rise (Adani has invested in opposition-ruled states as well), Adani companies in the infrastructure space have certainly been used as a sword for India’s riposte to China’s Belt and Road projects. So, the Adani CFO’s using India as a shield does not come out of the left field. From Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Bangladesh to, most recently, Israel, Adani has faced stiff competition from Chinese state-owned enterprises. For instance, while the Hindenburg fiasco was unfolding, Gautam Adani was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending the transfer of the operations of Haifa port in Israel to his company. And interestingly, unlike most businessmen, Adani has not shied away from talking geopolitics. Last year, commenting on China , he reportedly said the Belt and Road Initiative had run into resistance in many countries, challenging Beijing’s global ambitions. Shorts can be hit or miss. Hindenburg Research, named after the infamous airship, successfully went after Nikola Motors in 2020, wiping out about 90 per cent of its share price and leaving its founder jailed for fraud. But there are also stories of failures such as Bill Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital, making losses in trying to short Herbalife. A billionaire losing wealth after a stock market rout is not new. Last year, Elon Musk had over US$100 billion wiped off in wealth. The founder of the crypto-exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, lost over US$80 billion last year. Markets have made paupers into princes and princes into paupers. In Adani’s case, stock prices have begun to creep back up. The loan books of Indian financial institutions and banks were not significantly exposed to Adani and therefore saw limited real impact. Moreover, contrary to rumours, the total exposure of state-owned Insurance Corporation of India to Adani stocks was less than 1 per cent. Salvatore Babones, an associate professor at the University of Sydney, described the setback in Adani’s share price as “well within developed country experience, and seems to have resulted from panic selling, not a crisis of long-term investor confidence. Of course, the inducement of panic selling was exactly what Hindenburg was trying to achieve, and they achieved it.” Still, the Hindenburg report has brought into question the credibility of Adani’s audits, with several foreign partners either withdrawing from deals or putting negotiations on hold, including French energy giant Total. Time will tell if Adani can weather the storm unscathed. Asia’s richest man, his leg-up from Modi, and why the good times may not last Modi in trying to create domestic champions, emulating the chaebol of South Korea or zaibatsu of Japan, may be witnessing the downsides of such an endeavour in the Adani fallout. While the political opposition directs the blame at his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the indirect impact will not just be in BJP’s performance in the 2024 elections, but also on the country’s ability to be Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India), compete with Chinese Belt and Road projects globally and lastly, be the vishwaguru, or world leader, that its leaders envision. This is a big year for India. It is leading the Group of 20, chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Wassenaar Arrangement, and was hosting the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework discussions. It is vital for the Indian government to step in and save the day before its global goodwill goes on the chopping block. Akhil Ramesh is a Fellow at the Pacific Forum