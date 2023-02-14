A funny thing happened when US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, faced Senate Foreign Relations Committee members last week. We might have expected hours of the searing criticism that most Republicans – and even some Democrats – have heaped on US President Joe Biden for his decision to wait several days to shoot down the Chinese balloon suspected of spying on sensitive US military installations. But by the time the committee convened on Thursday, one of the members who never misses an opportunity to drum up fear about Beijing, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, wasn’t there to do so. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, another anti-China firebrand who had sternly condemned the delay, spent a large chunk of his five minutes with a broad statement leading to the conclusion that engagement with China bilaterally and through multilateral institutions such as the World Trade Organization had not made Beijing more democratic or peaceful. Hardly provocative or challenging in any way to Biden’s position. He even appeared to signal some degree of approval by pointing out that the president’s State of the Union address two days earlier “hinted” that the Western world’s engagement with Beijing had failed. Maybe not a ringing endorsement, but it was certainly less acerbic than what he usually has to say about the administration. There was not a peep from Rubio about how potentially damaging it was to allow a Chinese device the size of a regional jet to cut a swathe through US territory. Some of the harshest words in Thursday’s hearing came from Tennessee’s Senator Bill Hagerty, who chastised Sherman for the State Department’s decision to wait several days after learning about the Chinese spy balloon’s presence to postpone Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing . Again, there was nothing about the delay in shooting the balloon down. We also saw a note of restraint in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, managed to convince his colleagues to remove language critical of Biden’s days-long wait from a resolution to censure China for violating US airspace . Democrats then joined Republicans to make passage of the resolution unanimous. What could possibly have restrained these members of Congress from further attacks on this front? Perhaps the information gathered on the balloon and its payload as it drifted over the US heartland is – as Biden administration officials claim – somehow valuable . Or perhaps some of the loudest voices have come to accept that rowing in the same general direction is more productive than arguing over the size of the oars. At least that is the case when it comes to confronting China, especially when Beijing makes it difficult for Biden to take anything other than a hard line. In this respect, Beijing’s government might have done in US domestic politics what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine managed do for the United States, European Union, Nato and the Group of 7: foster a greater degree of collective purpose . After an initial expression of regret, the Chinese government has returned to the sort of “wolf warrior” diplomacy we thought had been tempered by the domestic economic damage caused by nearly three years of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and perhaps the degree to which Washington’s allies have remained united on China and Russia. Lu Shaye, the ambassador to France, summed up Beijing’s position when he called the US response “shocking” and said any trip by Blinken would be pointless . As if Beijing would not use every platform available to denounce a US incursion into Chinese airspace . Anyone surprised by Biden’s decision to shoot down the object, or the fury the incident has drummed up in the US, has apparently existed in an alternate reality for the last several years, during which negative views of China among Americans have reached record levels . The most puzzling aspect of Biden’s response now is Blinken’s attempts to limit bilateral friction by saying the trip he was planning to take to Beijing last week was postponed instead of cancelled. According to Lu, Beijing doesn’t want him there. Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief