Beijing’s pivot to refocus on economic growth after three years of stringent Covid-19 controls has been welcome news to many. Probably the ones most excited about this shift are China’s local government officials. Enormous manpower and financial resources were wasted during the draconian lockdowns and strict quarantines in 2022, which brought unnecessary misery to China’s citizens and its vast government apparatus. Local government officials privately complained about the extra pressure and shrinking income that they faced, while some expressed genuine concerns over the country’s worsening economic outlook and widening fiscal deficit. Local cadres knew that without a functioning economy, it would be impossible to deliver what the central government had asked from them. Poverty alleviation could not come without jobs, common prosperity could not be achieved without additional funding, and a “beautiful China” was unattainable without sustained efforts in dealing with pollution and gentrification. There is now a shared understanding among local officials that they must help speed up economic development to make up for lost time. The sense of urgency has released what can be described as “animal spirits” in the economy. If Beijing gives its blessings by offering easy bank credit for several months, for example, a quick economic revival is on the horizon. Critics may argue that Beijing is merely tapping its old playbook of relying on local governments and state-owned firms to drive investment, a growth model that proved to be wasteful, inefficient and unsustainable. But with private sector confidence remaining weak and consumer spending difficult to boost amid unstable income, some people say there may be no alternative. Like it or not, economic factors in China such as land and funds are in the hands of local authorities and their affiliated entities – a result of nearly two decades of state advancement in economic activities. The big role that the state apparatus plays in the economy, along with the competition between local governments, has been hailed by some researchers as the secret recipe of China’s economic take-off and an example of “an efficient market plus a facilitative government”. Embedded Power: Chinese Government and Economic Development , a book by Fudan University scholar Lan Xiaohuan published in 2021, has been popular on the mainland for providing an overview of the extensive role that local governments play in land, finance and national economic set-up, while giving a not-so-subtle praise to China’s growth model. After all, what would be the point for a Chinese author to criticise an economic model that has lifted the country’s per capita GDP by 62 times over the past four decades? Still, it is clear that it is getting more expensive for China to keep delivering on growth. The low-hanging fruit is almost gone: when a city builds its 10th new subway line in three years, for example, it will likely provide much less of a boost to property development than the first one. More importantly, when local governments are pursuing similar projects or industries such as semiconductor plants, they are increasingly engaging in a zero-sum game: one city’s gain could be another city’s loss. One article that has gone viral on Chinese social media recently is a soul-searching piece by the Luoyang policy research bureau, the top think-tank of the industrial city in central Henan province serving the municipal leadership. In a nutshell, the article traces how Luoyang failed to recognise the value of a battery project that was suffering deep losses in 2018, while a district government in coastal Jiangsu province studied the project and “bought the dip”. The battery firm later went public in Hong Kong and gave the Jiangsu district spectacular returns. Luoyang, being a central city but having failed to act like a visionary venture capitalist, must learn from its peers to spot the next promising industry, the article concluded A common joke in China is that every local government is run like a business and every business is run like a government. The line between the state and market could become even blurrier now, as Beijing turns to local authorities to lift growth. The short-term gain is clear. As for the long-term implications, only time will tell.