People take pictures of Australian lobster at an Australia food booth during the third China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 6, 2020. The return of face-to-face diplomatic visits and Australian coal reaching Chinese ports has raised hopes of a continued thaw in ties between Australia and China. Photo: Reuters
