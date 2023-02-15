A family walks on the street in Shanghai on January 31. China’s government has confirmed the country’s population shrank in 2022 for the first time in 60 years, leading to a flurry of concern about China’s demographic future and what it means for its economy and that of the wider world. Photo: EPA-EFE
