The Japanese national flag is seen at the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo on February 14. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Japan’s central bank is at a policy crossroads: which path will new chief Kazuo Ueda take?

  • With inflation rising, the Bank of Japan faces a dilemma: either cave to pressure and raise bond yields, incurring losses on its holdings and losing its long war on deflation; or continue to suppress yields and risk an even bigger fallout
  • The decision falls to new governor Ueda, and no one knows what he will do yet

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Feb, 2023

