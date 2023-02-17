The US dollar had a historic bull run in 2022. As the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates rapidly in a bid to combat inflation, the dollar strengthened by around 10 per cent from the start of the year to a high in October 2022 against a broad range of currencies. Other major central banks such as the European Central Bank (ECB) also turned hawkish amid a global surge in inflation, but the Fed remained at the vanguard of the central bank raising cycle. In addition, the US dollar surge last year was supported by the relative resilience of the US economy in the face of the energy crisis in Europe and a lingering drag from the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia. However, the US dollar has trended weaker after reaching its peak in October 2022. The nominal broad dollar index fell around 6 per cent between October 2022 and January 2023. Many of last year’s drivers of US dollar strength appear to be reversing. The recent improvement in the global growth outlook has been mainly led by major economies outside the United States. The rapid reopening of China is likely to lead to a strong economic recovery this year after Covid-19 infections appeared to peak in late December. China’s purchasing manager surveys pointed to a rebound of business sentiment in January amid signs of normalisation of supply chains. High-frequency data during the Lunar New Year holiday also indicated a solid recovery in services consumption. Thanks to the removal of pandemic restrictions and falling case counts, tourism revenue during the holiday period was up 30 per cent year on year, with movie box office revenue surpassing 2019 levels . A combination of rapid reopening and a continued pro-growth policy stance is likely to drive further recovery starting from the first quarter of this year. The recovery in China’s domestic demand , especially in consumption, is likely to generate positive spillover effects. Economies in Asia are better positioned to benefit from China’s recovery compared with other regions thanks to their closer trade linkages. At the same time, the start of the year brought signs that the European growth picture might not be as bad as feared. The natural gas crunch appears to be less damaging than expected. That reflects increased imports of liquefied natural gas from outside Europe as well as manufacturers’ ability to implement efficiency gains without a major sacrifice in economic activity. Moreover, as many national governments introduced policies to reduce the impact of higher natural gas prices on household utility bills, domestic demand has held up better than expected. The improvement in the relative growth outlook of non-US markets is likely to be a key factor pushing the US dollar weaker, particularly compared to emerging Asian currencies. On the policy side, central banks in developed markets are catching up with the Fed’s interest rate increases. The narrowing of interest rate differentials versus the US will also act as a catalyst to weaken the US dollar. With recession risks fading in Europe, core inflation – which excludes price changes in food and energy – remains elevated at around 5 per cent compared to an inflation target of 2 per cent. As a result, the ECB is likely to remain in tightening mode. The Fed slowed its pace of increases to 25 basis points at its February policy meeting, but the ECB has signalled it will raise rates a further 50 basis points in March following a 50-point increase in February. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) – one of the world’s most dovish central banks – could engage in policy normalisation this year. Japan’s inflation rose to 4 per cent in December 2022, the highest level in 41 years, amid higher imported prices and a weak yen. While Japan’s inflation is still running lower than that of other major developed economies, it is a distinct change from the low-inflation or deflation environment Japan experienced in the previous three decades. Kazuo Ueda joins Japan’s central bank at a policy crossroads It seems the BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy is no longer consistent with the current inflation backdrop. There are expectations of monetary policy normalisation later this year after the BOJ leadership change and the annual wage negotiations which take place in the spring. China’s economic reopening, reduced recession risks in Europe and expectations of BOJ policy shifts are acting as key catalysts to weaken the US dollar. As US exceptionalism in both economic growth and interest rates fades with a more positive outlook outside the US and the Fed approaching the end of its tightening cycle, the dollar has room to retreat further in 2023. Sylvia Sheng is a global multi-asset strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management