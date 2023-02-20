A view of the destroyed village of Moshchun in the Kyiv region of Ukraine on May 19, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has generated widespread global disruption on its own but also drawn much of the world’s attention, allowing flare-ups elsewhere to go unnoticed. Photo: Reuters
Abishur Prakash
Opinion

Death of diplomacy driving world into dangerous era as war becomes ‘new normal’

  • The world is moving in a risky direction as geopolitical hotspots are destabilising, raising the risks of more hot wars breaking out
  • A distracted US, growing economic pressure and increasing tendency for nations to ditch diplomacy in favour of war make for a dangerous new status quo

Updated: 3:30am, 20 Feb, 2023

