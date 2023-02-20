Vehicles cross the Kowloon side entrance of the Eastern Harbour Crossing on December 12, 2022. The government’s plan to roll out electronic toll tags to drivers has been postponed to May over concerns about an adequate supply and distribution of tags. Photo: Elson Li
Vehicles cross the Kowloon side entrance of the Eastern Harbour Crossing on December 12, 2022. The government’s plan to roll out electronic toll tags to drivers has been postponed to May over concerns about an adequate supply and distribution of tags. Photo: Elson Li
Alice Wu
Opinion

E-toll fiasco is one more black mark for Hong Kong’s Transport Department

  • The hasty announcement and last-minute scramble to postpone the electronic toll payment system was just one of several recent bungles
  • The lack of planning and problem-solving skills on display does not inspire confidence, and neither does the weak attempt at excusing the postponement

Updated: 8:15am, 20 Feb, 2023

