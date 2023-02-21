Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched a year ago on February 24, left me shocked, appalled and determined to stand up for the principles of sovereignty and self-determination. I studied in Ukraine as a young man, and have a deep and abiding connection with the Ukrainian people. They have impressed the world with their resilience and determination to defend their country. The strength of their resistance shows the depth of their commitment to liberty, dignity and justice. Ukraine’s fight is not just a battle for its existence as a sovereign, democratic state and for the freedom of its people. It is a fight for the rules-based international order that has governed since the 1945 defeat of fascist imperialism. The values at the heart of the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, are not uniquely “Western”, as some critics would claim. They belong to us all, from Asia and Africa to Latin America and the islands of the Pacific Ocean. Those who deny these rights – through domestic oppression or foreign aggression – act against our common global interest. The UN General Assembly is the pre-eminent platform where all countries can make their views heard regarding crucial matters of peace and security. Its role is now even more vital, given the UN Security Council’s inability to act in the face of aggression by one of its permanent members. Since Russia launched war on Ukraine, a majority of states in the General Assembly have been clear and consistent in their condemnation. All member states have another opportunity to state their position publicly ahead of the first anniversary of the Ukraine invasion, when the General Assembly will debate and vote on a resolution tabled by the Ukraine government in support of its sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity. I call on all UN member states to support this resolution and send a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his war will not be tolerated and will not succeed. Asian leaders in particular need to stand up and be counted. I am a former president of Mongolia, a country landlocked between two large powers: Russia to the north, and China to the south. I know how important international diplomacy is in tackling shared challenges, from the climate crisis and pandemics to poverty, inequality and extremism. I also know how important it is to stand firm on the principles and values you believe in when engaging in diplomacy with more powerful neighbours. Overcoming the interconnected crises we face requires hard, practical choices and a long-term commitment of resources and political capital, with countries working together for the common good. This is why I believe passionately in an equitable, accountable and representative system of global governance that is not beholden to any ideology and cannot be held hostage by malign and hostile actors. No mistaking China’s subtle change of stance on Ukraine war All UN member states have a responsibility to live up to their UN Charter obligations, particularly those who sit on the Security Council, the five permanent members above all. This means they must be honest with themselves, their neighbours, military and public, recalling the words of one of the first men to lead the UN as secretary general, U Thant: “It is lack of truth in international relations that leads to the conscious or unconscious adoption of double standards. It is therefore essential that, in international relations as in human relations, we should practice, as we preach to others, the universal principle of truth.” As the Soviet Union began to fall apart 33 years ago, I was part of a group who looked honestly at Mongolia’s situation, and the choices we faced. Together, we helped chart a new path for Mongolia so it can today play a full role in the global democratic community, committed to peaceful coexistence and sustainable development. Ukraine has the same right to pursue a path of independent, democratic development, and President Volodymyr Zelensky has inspired democrats the world over with his eloquence and commitment to our shared values. I have every confidence in the resilience of the Ukrainian nation. I hope this resilience and courage will be matched and echoed across the world, and that in a year, we will be marking not a second war anniversary, but the return of peace and justice to Ukraine, a free and proud member of the global community of nations. Elbegdorj Tsakhia is a former president of Mongolia and a member of The Elders, the group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela