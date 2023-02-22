Flooded industrial buildings sit by a highway following heavy rainfall in Xinxiang, Henan province, on July 24, 2021. Augmenting public funds with private finance can help rich countries provide developing nations the help they need to avert climate change and its destructive effects. Photo: Reuters
Flooded industrial buildings sit by a highway following heavy rainfall in Xinxiang, Henan province, on July 24, 2021. Augmenting public funds with private finance can help rich countries provide developing nations the help they need to avert climate change and its destructive effects. Photo: Reuters