Flooded industrial buildings sit by a highway following heavy rainfall in Xinxiang, Henan province, on July 24, 2021. Augmenting public funds with private finance can help rich countries provide developing nations the help they need to avert climate change and its destructive effects. Photo: Reuters
Moritz Kraemer
Macroscope by Moritz Kraemer

A G20-led finance facility against climate change could speed up emissions reduction

  • Poor countries’ greenhouse gas emissions are rising fast, and they need help to both deal with climate change and avoid becoming big polluters themselves
  • G20 nations should launch a finance facility against climate change on the lines of the Next Generation EU instrument with the aim of reducing carbon emissions quickly

Updated: 3:00am, 22 Feb, 2023

