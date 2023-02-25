Pedestrians are reflected in an advertisement as they cross a road in the Central district of Hong Kong in January 2020. Hong Kong can leverage the latest developments in AI to take its financial and service industries to the next level. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians are reflected in an advertisement as they cross a road in the Central district of Hong Kong in January 2020. Hong Kong can leverage the latest developments in AI to take its financial and service industries to the next level. Photo: Bloomberg