Pedestrians are reflected in an advertisement as they cross a road in the Central district of Hong Kong in January 2020. Hong Kong can leverage the latest developments in AI to take its financial and service industries to the next level. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians are reflected in an advertisement as they cross a road in the Central district of Hong Kong in January 2020. Hong Kong can leverage the latest developments in AI to take its financial and service industries to the next level. Photo: Bloomberg
Raymond Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Raymond Chan

How the ChatGPT-led AI revolution can be a game changer for Hong Kong

  • The liberation of AI that ChatGPT represents helps level the playing field for Hong Kong’s finance and service industries by making AI more accessible
  • In turn, the growing need for start-ups to bring new, innovative solutions to these industries will help drive the expansion of the city’s tech sector

Raymond Chan
Raymond Chan

Updated: 8:15am, 25 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians are reflected in an advertisement as they cross a road in the Central district of Hong Kong in January 2020. Hong Kong can leverage the latest developments in AI to take its financial and service industries to the next level. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians are reflected in an advertisement as they cross a road in the Central district of Hong Kong in January 2020. Hong Kong can leverage the latest developments in AI to take its financial and service industries to the next level. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE