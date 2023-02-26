A still from Story of Yanxi Palace, the most googled show globally in 2018. Photo: iQiyi
A still from Story of Yanxi Palace, the most googled show globally in 2018. Photo: iQiyi
Tiong Wei Jie
Opinion

Opinion

Tiong Wei Jie

From Story of Yanxi Palace to Three Body, China’s TV exports could do what Wolf Warrior diplomacy hasn’t

  • Although China’s leaders have attached great importance to the role of culture in national rejuvenation, the country lags far behind the US in cultural influence
  • A new crop of TV series, and to a lesser extent film productions, ranging from historical dramas to sci-fi, might help change that

Tiong Wei Jie
Tiong Wei Jie

Updated: 6:30am, 26 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A still from Story of Yanxi Palace, the most googled show globally in 2018. Photo: iQiyi
A still from Story of Yanxi Palace, the most googled show globally in 2018. Photo: iQiyi
READ FULL ARTICLE