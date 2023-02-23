In its rebuttal of allegations of corporate fraud levelled against its listed companies last month by short seller Hindenburg Research, Adani Group claimed the accusations were “not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India”, including its “growth story and ambition”. Hindenburg, which had argued that the conglomerate had manipulated the prices of shares in its various publicly traded businesses, was quick to respond, insisting that “fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism” and that Adani Group’s growth should not be conflated with India’s. It is understandable that Hindenburg wants to put daylight between the ambitions of Gautam Adani – the world’s third-richest man at the start of this year and the owner of the ports-to-power group that bears his name – and those of the world’s fastest-growing economy. However, the lines are blurred in the eyes of investors, though many of them remain bullish on India. Hindenburg’s allegations have had a huge impact on the value of Adani Group’s listed companies, wiping more than US$140 billion off their combined market capitalisation. Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship firm, was forced to call off a US$2.4 billion share sale earlier this month aimed at broadening its investor base. In addition to disrupting its financing plans, Hindenburg’s accusations have put Adani Group’s debt-fuelled acquisition spree and its corporate governance under scrutiny. The affair is an embarrassment for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has long-standing ties to Adani and who relies on large conglomerates such as his to invest in the country’s infrastructure and emerging industries. Yet, while Adani has struggled to stem the rout in his companies’ share prices , the broader stock market has held up relatively well. The Nifty 50 index, one of India’s main equity gauges which houses two of the group’s companies, has barely moved this month and is just 7 per cent below its all-time high reached on December 1. Even the MSCI India Index, which is used by foreign institutional investors and includes eight of Adani Group’s 10 listed companies, has only slight losses since Hindenburg published its report on January 24. Part of the decline, moreover, is because of wider concerns over higher interest rates, with the MSCI World Index gauge of global stocks down more than 4 per cent since February 2. Several factors help explain why the impact of Adani’s woes on overall sentiment has been fairly muted. First, Adani’s sprawling infrastructure empire – which includes India’s largest commercial port by volume, electricity generation and distribution assets and the second-biggest cement maker – fits with the government’s economic agenda. India ‘on cusp of change’ as global manufacturers look beyond China Building high-quality infrastructure is part of a far-reaching policy shift away from redistribution and towards investment and job creation. A report published by Morgan Stanley last October noted that India is on track to become the “factory to the world”, with manufacturing output set to increase threefold by 2031. Investing in physical infrastructure is key to making domestic manufacturing more competitive. What is more, the government is relying on big local companies with large cashflows to ramp up manufacturing production, with Adani’s conglomerate the main vehicle for running and investing in India’s infrastructure. Second, infrastructure is the right sector to be in when a financial crisis erupts. At a time when unprofitable firms the world over – particularly high-flying technology companies – are under severe strain because of rising rates and investors’ sharper focus on profitability, the conglomerate’s ability to generate cash flow is a reassurance to investors. The steady, fee-based revenue generated by the group’s infrastructure portfolio allays concerns over the conglomerate’s growing debt pile. Moreover, if the sell-off in the group’s shares and bonds intensifies, the infrastructure assets would enjoy strong demand from investors should Adani decide to sell them. Third, India presents the most enticing opportunity for investors looking for the next big growth story . While this has been apparent for some time, the reasons to deploy capital in India have become more compelling over the past several years because of domestic reforms, geopolitical shifts and technological forces reshaping the global economy. In its report, Morgan Stanley argued that India is “reorientating its growth model towards encouraging investment and leveraging exports – taking it closer to the East Asian model”. Fourth, although there are growing concerns about the concentration of capital in the hands of family-run conglomerates , shortcomings in corporate governance are par for the course in many leading emerging markets, including in East Asia. Investors in developing countries have shown themselves willing to ignore all sorts of risks provided the economic and market opportunities are attractive enough. Worries about favouritism and cronyism in India – to say nothing about the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s clampdown on freedom of expression – did not stop the country’s stocks from surging since April 2020. China’s troubles have helped and Indian equity valuations are expensive. However, corporate earnings are forecast to rise 14 per cent this year, better than most major markets, according to Bloomberg data. Hindenburg has shone a harsh light on a vulnerability in India’s markets, yet it would take a lot more for investors to turn bearish. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory