Nong Hong
Opinion

As war in Ukraine freezes the Arctic Council, how will Asia break the ice?

  • Geopolitics is complicating cooperation in the resource-rich, climate-critical Arctic region
  • The five Asian observer states of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India need to examine their engagement in a globalised Arctic in flux

Updated: 4:10am, 25 Feb, 2023

