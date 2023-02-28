Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion

How plastic can be fantastic for Hong Kong’s innovation and technology hub ambitions

  • True innovation is premised on solving problems and Hong Kong’s effective waste management is blinding it to the big commercial opportunities in plastic
  • If Hong Kong is to become an international innovation hub, it will need to manage its considerable assets and resources to create new ventures, even developing entire new industries

Updated: 8:15am, 28 Feb, 2023

