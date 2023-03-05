As the well-known adage goes, the first casualty of war is the truth. Today, amid contesting narratives over the war in Ukraine, the observation is as true as ever: Russia’s narrative is fantastical, Nato’s is partial and unrealistic – and sceptical observers from the Global South have a different set of priorities. On display is an awkward and unsettling “the West vs the rest” development. As Western allies grouped around Nato converge on a consensus that Russia must be crushed in a titanic battle between democracies and autocracies, the sceptical rest, largely from the developing world, are calling for peace and compromise . They are calling for compromise when pressing challenges ranging from climate change, pandemic reconstruction and mounting debt burdens should take precedence. They are looking at the Ukraine conflict through the prism of national interest, rather than the universal principles of democracy and personal freedoms being served to them by the United States. They include the 32 UN members (including China, India, Iran, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam) that abstained in the UN vote last month demanding that Russia withdraw from Ukraine. They comprise most developing economies in the Group of 20 that has just met in New Delhi under Indian chairmanship. As the National University of Singapore’s Kishore Mahbubani observed , most of these countries believe a “messy peace” would be less traumatising than a “monstrous war”. And while Russian President Vladimir Putin may be surprised and perturbed by the unity of Nato’s response , so must the West be surprised and perturbed that so many countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are unconvinced by the call for a great war between good and evil. As Mahbubani noted, the West would get more support “if it was seen to be pushing for either a peace proposal or a fair compromise”. He was echoed by Namibian Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila at the recent Munich Security Conference : “The bottom line is that money used to buy weapons would be better used to promote development in Ukraine, in Africa, in Asia, in the EU itself where many people are suffering hardships.” A recent policy brief by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) provides stark evidence of a growing distance between the West and the rest, a surge in self-assertiveness across the Global South and signals that America’s era of unchallenged global dominance may be in decline. “The West may be more consolidated now, but it is not necessarily more influential,” the ECFR observed. “Its consolidation has come at a moment when other powers will not simply do as it wishes. This scepticism has its roots in dismay over the West’s failures to support developing economies to adjust to climate change and to provide life-saving support through the pandemic. There are also residual memories of European colonialism, and America’s 50-year track record of ruinous and expensive proxy wars , from Vietnam to Afghanistan. In an extensive survey jointly commissioned by the ECFR, most respondents in India, Turkey, Russia and China felt the Ukraine war needed to stop as soon as possible. While Russia is seen overwhelmingly as an adversary or rival in the US (71 per cent) and the European Union (66 per cent), more than half of Indian respondents still see Russia as an ally, with a further 29 per cent defining Russia as a “necessary partner”. A comparatively modest 35 per cent of Chinese respondents saw Russia as an ally – not insignificant when the US is pulling out all stops to demonise China as a unique global threat. The ECFR brief also found that most respondents foresee a steep decline in the US-led liberal order over the coming decade – even those across the West. Western respondents tended to predict a transition to a bipolar world split between the US and China, but in contrast, majorities in the Global South expect a fragmentation into a multipolar world . “The US and the EU may feel inclined to view countries such as India and Turkey as swing states that can be cajoled into siding with the West. But people in those countries see themselves very differently,” the ECFR concluded. “Rather than expecting them to support Western efforts to defend the fading post-Cold War order, we need to be ready to partner with them in building a new one.” To India, Turkey and China should be added Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Nigeria and others who perceive themselves as middle powers – not as globally influential as the US, but “certainly not content to adjust to the whims and plans of the superpowers”. After one year of war the time has come to talk peace in Ukraine So what might be the best recommendations to those leaders wrestling with the best way forward on the Ukraine conflict? First, leaders in the Global South should call for an immediate cessation of conflict, and an honest search for a fair and balanced compromise. Second, Western leaders need to take serious account of Russia’s obsessive angst over Nato’s eastward expansion. They would do well to pay serious attention to China’s 12-point peace plan , rather than dismiss it out of hand. US President Joe Biden’s good vs evil narrative must change, becoming more inclusive and addressing the concerns and priorities of the Global South. George Kennan, architect of US policy towards Russia after World War II, also had advice worth heeding, which was to avoid needless war and provide ordinary citizens with the prospect of a decent life. I think the Global South would buy into that. David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades