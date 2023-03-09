Paul Graham, founder of technology start-up accelerator Y-Combinator, once said that what it would take to build another Silicon Valley is “the right people”. I truly believe Hong Kong can be the next Silicon Valley – if, and only if, we get the right type of people on board. Essentially, there are only two types: the start-up investor and the geek. Hong Kong has plenty of rich people and “wantrepreneur” investors, but most made their fortune in real estate, finance or manufacturing. They have great intentions, but lack experience investing in technology. Some take too much equity ownership. Others have conflicts of interest, and in pursuing their own agendas, push start-up founders to work on certain products or customers. Yet others are so risk averse that they structure their investment as if it were a personal loan. When Hong Kong start-up founders take money from these investors, it almost always ends in disaster. Without experienced start-up investors, Hong Kong will continue to be stuck in a vortex of the wrong investors investing in the wrong companies. We need investors who truly understand start-up founders’ “blood, sweat and tears” approach, who know how to be a guide and coach, providing advice, connections and funding only when the founder really needs it. Hong Kong should invite investors from Silicon Valley and mainland China to teach local investors the best practices in venture investing so they can make investment decisions that maximise founders’ – and therefore their own chances of – success. According to this year’s Hong Kong Internet Report, most local investors don’t really invest in Hong Kong start-ups . Given this, Hong Kong could consider giving successful local start-up founders tax incentives to invest in other start-ups in the city. Race for innovation: a peek into Hong Kong’s secret technology weapon The newly launched Hong Kong Investment Corporation should also invite global funds to apply to its Co-Investment Fund to set up here with the mandate to invest a majority percentage in Hong Kong start-ups. Hong Kong Investment Corporation can draw up a shortlist of successful venture funds and invite them to better understand the Hong Kong start-up ecosystem and the over HK$35 billion (US$4.5 billion) in government funding schemes. Hong Kong should also host investor round tables in Silicon Valley, Beijing, London and Singapore and cover the travel expenses of investors looking to become acquainted with Hong Kong start-ups. The government needs to get the world excited about start-up opportunities in Hong Kong once again. If investors missed out on Lalamove , WeLab and Airwallex, promote the chance to invest in the next batch of unicorns. Finally, Hong Kong needs to drastically improve global public relations for its start-up ecosystem. Hong Kong’s many unicorn founders are just not as well known as their counterparts in Singapore or Beijing. It’s time for the city to fix its PR problem. To tell our best stories , we need to empower Hong Kong’s private sector and locally based “cheerleaders” to speak on global stages about our start-up success stories. The second type of people Hong Kong needs are geeks – anyone who is excited about technology, computer science and business, the Sergey Brins and Steve Wozniaks of the world. Hong Kong has them – Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu , GoGoX’s Steven Lam , Shoponline’s Tony Wong and 9GAG’s Ray Chan – but we need more. If Hong Kong wants to attract more geeks, we need to show off a city that appeals to them. Foreigners see Hong Kong as a financial hub. Geeks are a subset of the creative class with distinct tastes. They pay a huge premium to live in San Francisco, for example. Most geeks favour quieter pleasures – cafes instead of clubs, used bookshops instead of high-end fashion stores, sunshine (to some degree) instead of tall buildings. They also, and most importantly, like to be among like-minded people with whom they can discuss new technology ideas. From poop to US$3 billion: how 2 Hong Kong doctors pulled it off To attract geeks, Hong Kong should host the world’s most well-known technology conferences. Perhaps the Hong Kong Tourism Board could offer special incentives, such as discounted venues and flights for organisers and speakers at conferences related to, among others, fintech, Web3 , cryptocurrency, healthcare, software as a service and the creator economy. This will help to build trust and boost the city’s reputation as an innovation and technology hub . Our universities should hire the best professors and researchers to attract the highest-calibre students from around the world. Founders, investors, researchers and professors should be invited to speak to and meet students in intimate round tables. We should also learn from Singapore and France by sending our children to study and work in Silicon Valley or Beijing. This will give them international exposure and allow them to learn from the best while networking with the industry’s movers and shakers. Finally, Hong Kong needs to decouple real estate from the start-up ecosystem. The defining quality of Silicon Valley is not office buildings, but the people. It’s time for Hong Kong to put our own people – not buildings – first. Remember, several legendary Silicon Valley companies, including Google, started in garages, not science parks. It will take time for Hong Kong to rebuild its start-up ecosystem and brand internationally. The good news is that we are off to a great start with what the government has announced. Can it execute the plan, and will it ask the existing start-up ecosystem for help? Edith Yeung is a general partner at Race Capital